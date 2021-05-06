Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to $87.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $78.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $56.70.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

