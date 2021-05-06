Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$73.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on L. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.29.

L stock traded up C$1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$71.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

