Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Lombard Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVARF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Lombard Medical shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 8,250 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Lombard Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees.

