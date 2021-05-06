Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.43

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.43 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23.30 ($0.30). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 23.30 ($0.30), with a volume of 11,143 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The company has a market capitalization of £106.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

