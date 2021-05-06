LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Update

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 478,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,070 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. LSB Industries has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. Equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

