Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

In other Lucira Health news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 3,461,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucira Health stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,233,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,127,000. Lucira Health makes up 17.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 34.34% of Lucira Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

