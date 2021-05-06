Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. 578,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,288,354. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.