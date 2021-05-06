Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Lyft stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

