M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Ann Marie Hunker Sells 3,600 Shares

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MHO opened at $71.93 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in M/I Homes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,683,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

