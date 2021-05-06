M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $315.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.38 and a 200-day moving average of $278.15. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $897.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.