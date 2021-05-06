MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) Insider Acquires A$29,388.64 in Stock

MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) insider Michael Sutton bought 35,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,388.64 ($20,991.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. MACA’s dividend payout ratio is -73.53%.

About MACA

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure maintenance, and mineral processing businesses in Australia. The company offers bulk commodities loading and hauling services; drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting; and materials handling services.

