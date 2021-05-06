Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE MGU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.