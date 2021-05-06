Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 28th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE MGU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $23.64.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.