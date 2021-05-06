Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.90 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSGS opened at $181.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.42. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

