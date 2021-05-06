MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 761,670 shares.The stock last traded at $19.48 and had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

