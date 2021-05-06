MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 761,670 shares.The stock last traded at $19.48 and had previously closed at $19.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.
The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
