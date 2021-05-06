Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.06

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.06 and traded as high as C$7.35. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 115,321 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.07 million and a PE ratio of -8.86.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.