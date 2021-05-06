Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,605 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 272,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 878,178 shares of company stock worth $48,410,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.39. 10,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,202. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $66.10.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.