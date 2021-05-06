Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,766 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,655,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 489,919 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 647,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,367. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $14.74.

