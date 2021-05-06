Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,695 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 125,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,279. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $397.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

