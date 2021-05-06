Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 1,427 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after buying an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth $42,744,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $5,289,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Magna International by 1,858.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

NYSE:MGA opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

