Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.22 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit