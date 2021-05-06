Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.22 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

