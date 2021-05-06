Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 122,452 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 964,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

