Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,331,000 after buying an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 29,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

