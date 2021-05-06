Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,254.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,966,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 40,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $103.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $97.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

