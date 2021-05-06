MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

MNKD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 72,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,869 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $10,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in MannKind by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 726,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

