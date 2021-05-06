Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $60.05 and last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 139430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 116,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

