Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,208 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $136,778.67.

MODN stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -91.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Model N by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Model N by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Model N by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

