Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.28

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.28 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 159.35 ($2.08). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05), with a volume of 3,717,900 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MKS. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -18.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

