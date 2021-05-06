Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.98. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

