Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.67 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

