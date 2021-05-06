Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,181,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,337,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,523,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.41.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $144.51 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

