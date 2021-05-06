Martyn Coffey Acquires 21 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($198.37).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Martyn Coffey bought 22 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($199.19).

On Friday, February 5th, Martyn Coffey acquired 23 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.57 ($198.03).

LON MSLH opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 708.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 706.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 598.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSLH shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

