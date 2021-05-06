Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.75 million-$58.75 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

MTLS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -328.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

