Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,873. Materion has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

