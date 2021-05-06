Maxar Technologies Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Maxar Technologies in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after buying an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

