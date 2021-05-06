Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Down 18% on Analyst Downgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s share price was down 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock to C$59.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies traded as low as C$39.50 and last traded at C$39.50. Approximately 194,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 171,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.18.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

