Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Maximus by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,081,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.