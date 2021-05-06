McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $260.00 at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.79. 24,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,708. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

