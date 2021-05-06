Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MDLA traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 1,345,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. Medallia has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,190 shares of company stock worth $14,354,599 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

