Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.690-14.140 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.69-$14.14 EPS.

NYSE MED traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.23. 458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,819. Medifast has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

