Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE MED traded up $12.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.58. 1,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,819. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.44. Medifast has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medifast by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Medifast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

