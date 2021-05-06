Medifast (NYSE:MED) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $225.00, but opened at $253.74. Medifast shares last traded at $260.00, with a volume of 2,012 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Medifast alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.