MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,862,500 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,518,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,745,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMNFF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. MedMen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MedMen Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

