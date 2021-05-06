Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2,005.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,981 shares of company stock worth $144,655,835. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $297.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

