Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,710 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20,392.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,231,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.81.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $344.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.64. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.