Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13,293.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

NYSE:THO opened at $145.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

