Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 752.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $172.08. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

