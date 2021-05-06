Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,391 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3,408.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Perrigo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,081 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,130,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

