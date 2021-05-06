Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1,246.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Shares of DVN opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.