Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.99

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

In other news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer bought 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Shane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

