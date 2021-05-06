Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $830.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

